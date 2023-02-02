 
Kris Jenner dances at Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert, video goes viral

Kris Jenner truly enjoyed Harry Styles' final concert on his global Love on Tour series in Palm Springs and the internet is loving it.

The Kardashians star, 67, was one of many celebrities in attendance at Styles' hit U.S. show for his worldwide Love on Tour.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager has gone viral after she was spotted dancing to the Harry’s House crooner’s hit numbers at the Palm Springs show.

On Wednesday, various clips of Jenner dancing and chatting while Styles performed were shared on social media platform.

Jenner also received a shoutout from Styles himself as he waved at her and blew her a kiss, with the mom-of-six returning the gesture from up in the stands, while wearing a black glitter pant-suit.

Besides Jenner, other celebrities were also in attendance, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Jeff Bezos.

Styles ended his worldwide hit Love on Tour on his 29th birthday on Wednesday (February 1st).

