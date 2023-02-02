 Tom Cruise rocks casual look after landing in London via helicopter

 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Tom Cruise surprised the onlookers as he touched down in London after flying himself to the capital via his helicopter on Tuesday.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, kept a low-key look while he was seen at the helm as he landed at London's Battersea Helipad alongside a secondary pilot.

Cruise, who has had his pilot's license since 1994 and owns several aircrafts, sported a crew-neck black jumper with a pair of dark jeans. He was clicked in the pilot seat of his Airbus Helicopter H130 before making his way inside.

The Mission Impossible star was also joined by two women as they were snapped departing the chopper.

Cruise’s latest appearance came after landing an Oscar nomination for his 2022 blockbuster hit sequel, Maverick.

The Top Gun sequel movie is nominated for Best Picture along with Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air on March 12.

