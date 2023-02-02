Hansika Motwani discusses post marriage life in new interview

Hansika Motwani opens up about life post marriage

Hansika Motwani got married to her long term boyfriend businessman Sohael Kathuriya. In her first interview post marriage, she opened up about her married life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “A wedding is a fairy tale for every girl. More than celebrations, I was actually experiencing the serenity within. My loveable family, close friends, relatives, well-wishers, and best friend turning into a spouse beside me gave me an ethereal experience.”

She further added, “People with beautiful hearts around me were the best decorations for this occasion. When I look back and see all those moments, I feel very blessed”.

She also said, “When it comes to preparation, my mom played a major role in planning and executing every single aspect. Of course, my brother, Sohael, his parents, and both our families made the entire journey smoother”.