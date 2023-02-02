Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return

 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Alan Cumming has recently called out Piers Morgan after the TV host called him “pathetic” and “attention-seeking” for returning his OBE.

During a new episode of SiriusXM Progress radio, Alan revealed that Piers’ tweet confirmed him that his decision was absolutely right.

“I think if you’re pissing off Piers Morgan, you’re on the right track,” said Alan.

He continued, “I think that lump of ignorance – if I’m pissing him off, I’m doing the right thing.”

Alan, who has US as well as British citizenship, mentioned that when he received the “OBE award for his services to the arts and LGBTQ+ activism,” he felt “very proud to be British, and galvanised as an American”.

However, his perception changed after listening to the public conversations about monarchy and British Empire.

While explaining his decision, Alan pointed out, “For me, it was about the empire, and over the years and especially recently, I have been more educated about some of the stuff that happened with the British empire and indigenous peoples being abused and killed.”

“Therefore, I realise perhaps the good that the award did for me and the LGBT cause in 2009 was less needed now,” he added.

