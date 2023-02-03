 
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Fans demand a sequel to Rajkumar Hiranis 3 idiots
Fans demand a sequel to Rajkumar Hirani's '3 idiots'

3 idiots trio; Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi and R Madhavan meets again but not for a sequel but for another reason.

Sharman aka Raju shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen talking to his fans while Madhavan intrudes and hugs him.

While he tries to explain Madhavan what he is doing, Khan also joins in the frame. The video gives a visual treat to the fans. Basically, the three friends team up to promote Joshi’s upcoming Gujrati film Congratulations

“3 idiots are promoting ‘congratulations’ film which is releasing today., wrote the Golmaal actor.”

Some fans started speculating a sequel to 3 idiots whereas some demanded for an installment. One of the fans wrote: “Sir isska aik part aur banna chahie.” Another fan wrote: “We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel.”

According to PinkVilla, Aamir Khan is all set to produce a film for Salman Khan. Some closed sources revealed that he has offered Salman a film which he is going to produce under the banner of his own production house Aamir Khan Productions. 

