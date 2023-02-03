 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: 'No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Ashton Kutcher prioritises being a Dad, the most: No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father

Ashton Kutchers keeps his fatherly duties at the top of his priority list.

On Thursday, February 2, Ashton Kutcher arrived at the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine.

When asked about his number one role, the actor, who shares son Dimitri Portwood, 6, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8 with wife Mila Kunis, replied, "For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father."

As per People, Kutcher, 44, also confirmed that he took a pay cut so that the production could be moved closer to his real home and family, and added that realises how "fortunate" he was in doing so.

"I'm fortunate enough to be able to do something like that, which most people aren't," he said.

The Two and a Half Men alum continued, "But when you get to a point where you're fortunate enough to be able to do that, and you can, you either live to do that truth or you don't."

Referring to a quote, he shared, "Carlos Slim has this amazing quote, and he said, 'A lot of people try to make the world a better place for their children. And what they should really be doing is making better children for the world.'"

"And I repeat it all the time, because I think there's so much truth in it. So my No. 1 job in the world is making better children for the world, and I'm trying my hardest," Kutcher concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stopped from entering Marc Jacobs show due to late arrival

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stopped from entering Marc Jacobs show due to late arrival
Netflix 'Stranger Things' writer's room denies Eleven spinoff

Netflix 'Stranger Things' writer's room denies Eleven spinoff
Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration

Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration
Pedro Pascal recalls falling asleep after landing ‘The Last of Us’ role, ‘I didn’t remember’

Pedro Pascal recalls falling asleep after landing ‘The Last of Us’ role, ‘I didn’t remember’
Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is ‘a little annoying’ in ‘Twilight’ movies
'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'

'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey on being without Pedro in season 2: 'really sad'
Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William’s astrology chart extremely similar to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton finally talks baby no. 4: ‘What would William say’

Kate Middleton finally talks baby no. 4: ‘What would William say’
Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’

Meghan Markle brings out Prince Harry’s ‘worst possible side’
‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown

‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry accused of stealing $28 blouse in hometown
Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'

Gerard Pique girlfriend's family taking Shakira song as 'joke': 'They don't care much'