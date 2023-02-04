Rihanna reportedly gearing up for a massive global tour after seven years

Rihanna may be looking to make her comeback with a massive tour along with her Super Bowl perfomance.

According to a source that told The Sun, “She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024.”

The 34-year-old Umbrella hitmaker had taken a break from performing and touring in recent years, with her last performance being seven years ago, in the UK (2016).

The source added, “Her plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places.”

They added, “She wants her next global outing to be swift and easy as she plans to refocus on Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty after her brief return to music.”

Rihanna has also been seen spending time working hard in the studio in recent months, and is said to be focusing on her Super Bowl performance.

“Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance will be one of the best of all time,” the music insider said. “She’s been working overtime on every element of the show. The list of songs that made the cut are pretty comprehensive and touch on every era of Rihanna including the new one she’s about to embark on.”

Earlier in January, Rihanna’s beau and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, dished on the singer’s upcoming SuperBowl performance and teased new music coming up.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed a son together in May 2022.

“It’s just incredible,” the rapper continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”