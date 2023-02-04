 
Prince Harry felt uneasy to talk about Queen Elizabeth during interview, says expert

Prince Harry weighed in on his relationship with the royal family during a recent interview.

However, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t very comfortable talking about his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun: “Harry’s change of body language state is instant the minute his grandmother is mentioned, as though he has ring-fenced her in terms of all his current reveals.”

The expert added: “He performs what seems to be his poker-like ‘tell,’ squirming in his chair and doing a loud sniff.”

“This one-sniff gesture occurs throughout all three interviews and seems to act like an animal sniffing the air at the sight of danger or trouble. When asked if the late Queen was upset, Harry snaps into defensive/challenging mode.

“His eyes narrow and stare hard as he asks, ‘For what?’ in the least friendly-sounding tone of the three interviews,” she added.

“Launching into his defence, Harry’s eyes glance to the left in a gesture of recall and reflection,” Judi explained.

“He performs a shoulder shrug that looks dismissive as he says, She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was.’ When he denies she was angry though, his micro-expressions illustrate that word,” the expert continued.

“When he says, ‘I think she was sad that it had got to that point,’ he emphasizes the word ‘sad’ as though angry himself at what had caused the sadness.”

