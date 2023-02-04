 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Kate Middleton fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis-- together and the royal fans have often speculated over whether they will add another baby to their family-of-five.

Broody Kate Middleton has once again opened up over the question of a fourth child and jokingly said Prince William would ‘kill me if I did’.

Royal expert Richard Palmer, over question of a fourth child for the royal couple, told Daily Express 'Royal Round-Up' that he has heard the Princess of Wales saying to people that "I think William would kill me if I did".

Reacting to it, royal fans were quick to drop sweet comments.

One fan said, “Sadly I think this is probably right, but it would be wonderful if they had another beautiful child!”

Kate Middletons fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Another said, “They are a lovely family. A fourth child would require another move to bigger quarters. I don't think it's going to happen.”

Kate Middletons fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

“I realize the Wales have probably finished their family - and three is a nice number. However, personally, I would have loved to have seen them add twins,” commented another well-wisher.

Kate Middletons fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction


More From Entertainment:

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know
Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date
Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February

Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal

Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament
Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge

Brad Pitt request in winery case against Angelina Jolie denied by judge

ABC lovebirds Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes return 'unlikely'

ABC lovebirds Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes return 'unlikely'
Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ actress dies aged 83

Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ actress dies aged 83
Prince Harry felt uneasy to talk about Queen Elizabeth during interview, says expert

Prince Harry felt uneasy to talk about Queen Elizabeth during interview, says expert