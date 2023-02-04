Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Stephen King's 'Billy Summers' movie adaptation

Leonardo DiCaprio is expected to play the leading role in Billy Summers which is a movie adaptation of Stephen King's 2021 bestseller novel.

The Titanic star is reportedly eyed for the titular role having JJ Abrams serving as the director on the feature film.

Deadline reported on Friday that Warner Bros. has acquired the bestselling book and considering it will work better as a movie.

Per the report, DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Abbrams’ Bad Robot will produce the film depending on how the Billy Summers script turns out.

The screen play for the feature film is written by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz. Previously, in 2021, when the novel was published and debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, Billy Summers was quickly optioned by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot productions to be adapted into a limited series.

However, now it is being adapted into a motion picture by the giant production houses.

Billy Summers, is reportedly in very early stages of production as a feature film, becomes just one of many Stephen King's adaptations coming to the big screen, including a few that will be released in 2023.

The movies based on the Misery author’s novels that are expected to come out soon include, The Boogeyman, which will be premiering in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The Salem's Lot remake from Gary Dauberman is also expected to hit theaters sometime this year.

Billy Summers is a crime novel that follows the titular aging assassin who accepts one last job before his planned retirement.