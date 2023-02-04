 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Smith set to trek across the globe in new Disney Plus travel series, report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Will Smith set to trek across the globe in new Disney Plus travel series, report
Will Smith set to trek across the globe in new Disney Plus travel series, report

Will Smith is all set to star in and executive produce the upcoming travel series, Pole to Pole, for Disney Plus.

National Geographic announced that the show will be a part of Disney Plus and as its title suggests, Smith will make the tough 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole.

Pole to Pole will mark Smith’s third project with National Geographic after Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock.

The series is executive produced by Smith under his Westbrook banner, alongside Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter.

National Geographic Content president Courteney Monroe said in a statement about the news that the brand’s “strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world.”

A premiere date for Pole to Pole has yet to be announced.

The travel series news comes a few days after Smith revealed he would be teaming up again with Martin Lawrence for a fourth Bad Boys film.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton shares her never-before-seen childhood picture

Kate Middleton shares her never-before-seen childhood picture
Amazon renews Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

Amazon renews Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

'Elvis' star Austin Butler bids goodbye to popstar accent

'Elvis' star Austin Butler bids goodbye to popstar accent
‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong Su rejects sexual misconduct accusations

Netflix says anti-password sharing plans not yet rollout

Netflix says anti-password sharing plans not yet rollout
Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral
Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother

Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother
Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon
King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?

King Charles III's popularity could be ‘eclipsed’ by Kate Middleton, Prince William?
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana