Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Meghan Markle decides to part ways with Harry?

Meghan Markle's absence from spotlight has sparked speculations about her separation from Prince Harry amid divorce predictions.

The Duchess of Sussex, who loves to remain in limelight, has been out of spotlight for last few weeks.

Her absence from her husband's promotional interviews for "Spare" and silence after Harry's book's success has set tongues wagging about their relationship. Some have began to speculate that there is trouble in their marriage.

There are rumours that Meghan and harry are not at the same page and would soon share their rift in the public.

In January, a psychic claimed that their marriage will start to "fracture" and ultimately lead to them separating and this would turn Prince Harry into a "deeply troubled man."

However, according Heat magazine, Meghan chose to stay away because she wanted "to be seen as a person in her own right" and that it "annoys her that she's labelled clingy." She believes that the more time they spend apart, the more business ventures they can do independently. 

The publication pointed out that "Harry is not got nearly the same number of friends in America" as Meghan Markle, "so it's a real change for him to suddenly detach himself from her following all three years as a unit." He considers it a "big change" to have to follow his wife's advice that "it'll do them both good to spread their wings a little."

