Saturday Feb 04 2023
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'perfect' snow day with daughter and friends: Photos

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Priyanka Chopra was recently in the limelight after she revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

The Quantico star always keeps her fans updated on social media by posting images of her husband Nick Jonas or daughter.

Considering this, the Baywatch actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a slew of photos from her “perfect day”.

In the first image, PeeCee could be seen posing for the camera along with Malti’s pram and enjoying the snow around her. The second picture features the Bajirao Mastani actress with her friends while in the third photo, the actress looked stylish in her unique element.

Sharing these photos, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Creating Perfect Moments everyday.”

Following the post, Nick dropped a fire and heart emoticon in the comment section.

One user said, “The one and only desi girl.”

“Style Queen,” another added.

Earlier, the actress was featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also showed her daughter Malti. Captioning the post, PeeCee mentioned, “Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023.”

The Fashion star also opened up about her surrogacy journey in her previous interview with Vogue.

“I had medical complications. This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this,” she remarked.  

