Angelina Jolie’s daughter ditches father’s name at major life moment

Zahara Jolie marked a big moment on Sunday as she graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta.

The ceremony was full of celebration but one small detail quickly became the main talking point online.

When she walked across the stage, Zahra’s name was announced on the stage as Zahara Marley Jolie, as her father’s last name, Brad Pitt, was not used.

Many people noticed this change during the graduation video and started talking about it on social media.

Zahara is the middle child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. However, the family has been in the public eye for years because of their long and difficult separation and there has been ongoing distance between some of the children and their father.

It is not confirmed if her parents attended the graduation ceremony or not, but still, the moment spread quickly online.

Many people were surprised at how fast she has completed college and moved into a new phase of life.

The new graduated celebrity child studied psychology with a minor in education and along with her studies, the stars’ daughter also took part in student groups and leadership activities during her time at college.

Zahra’s graduation now marks a new start for her and while public attention continues around her family name.

The focus of the day remained on her achievement, growth and the journey ahead after college life.