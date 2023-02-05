 
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Prince Harry questions why people want to be famous: ‘Fancy captivity’

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry has questioned why people would want to give up their freedom in exchange of being famous.

Talking about the lengths the British press, photographers, and paparazzi can go to become famous using him, Prince Harry said in his book Spare that he doesn’t quite understand why they would want to be famous.

Sharing how two photographers would relentlessly tail him and Prince William in the early 2000’s, Prince Harry said: “… Two fellas who weren’t famous, thinking it must be fabulous to be famous, trying to become famous by attacking and ruining the life of someone famous.”

The Duke of Sussex then went on to question: “Why did they want to be famous? That was the think I never understood. Because fame is the ultimate freedom? What a joke.”

He then stated: “Some kinds of fame provide extra freedom, I suppose, but royal fame was fancy captivity.”

Prince Harry then shared how he thought that the two photographers, who he referred to as Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber, ‘couldn’t fathom this’ because they were ‘children’.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released on January 10 to thunderous response, and quickly became the fastest-selling memoir in history.

