Woody Harrelson set to host his fifth 'SNL' on February 25

Woody Harrelson is all set to host SNL with Jack White

Woody Harrelson gets a chance to host the SNL (Saturday Night Live) for the fifth time on February 25, 2023.

Pedro Pascal revealed the news about Woody hosting the SNL. Woody has been the SNL emcee previously in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019. He has now officially became a part of the five-timer club.

The actor will now be returning back to the sketch comedy show once again along with Jack White who will be featuring as the musical guest.

The audience is curious to know if he will be resuming the character played by the latest SNL members.

In 1989, the Now You See Me actor hosted his first SNL where he featured in the first breakout role. Later on, he hosted the final season of SNL in 1992 which also had a cameo appearance of Jon Lovits.

Harrelson also hosted the show the 2014 with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest. Lastly, he got the opportunity to host the show for the fourth time in 2019. He was the oldest person to host the premiere of the season among others while the average age of the other hosts was 34.

On the work front, Wood Harrelson featured in film Triangle of Sadness that bagged three Oscar nominations, reports PinkVilla.