 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift
Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift

Miranda Lambert spoke about her husband police officer Brendan McLoughlin in a recent interview and shared that he has got a good physique as a gift just like singing is her gift and he should highlight that more in front of the people, as reported by Fox News.

Miranda talked about the physique of her husband and said that it is a gift for him and that he should share it more just like she shares her gift of singing.

Miranda said, "I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter … I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people."

She had earlier shared shirtless pictures of Brendan on Instagram while celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary. She had written in the caption, "Y’all are welcome for the last two pics," which showcased his physique.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in 2019 in a private ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party
'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate
Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react
Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party

Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party
Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Shakira gears up for ‘tell-all’ album after her dramatic split with Gerard Pique

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports

Sir Paul McCartney to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony: reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send details of homes in California to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'
Drake demands more money from Spotify

Drake demands more money from Spotify

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala

Lizzo makes relationship official with beau Myke Wright at pre-Grammys gala
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners hit back at $159k lawsuit