Sunday Feb 05 2023
Prince Harry won't drop his royal title

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry wont drop his royal title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are turning a deaf ear to their critics who want the couple to drop their royal titles as they have stepped down as senior working members of the Firm and relocated to the US.

Royal fans, experts, historians and politicians are mounting pressure on King Charles to strip of the couple's titles as the Sussexes do not seem to get rid of it any time soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still enjoying their titles and allegedly using them for their personal gains.

Tory MP Bob Seely thinks the couple should be stripped of their titles, effectively immediately.

He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.

Prince Harry an Meghan are sticking to the titles even after facing massive backlash. Lilibet and Archie's parents have something big in their minds about their family's future that's why they are paying no heeds to the public demand.

