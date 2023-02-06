 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’

Prince Harry is touching upon the reasons his relationship with Chelsy Davy could not sustain for the long haul.

Writing in his memoir titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex expresses that he always had different expectations from life than Chelsey.

Harry recalls: “May 2010. Happy day. Pa, wearing his blue beret, officially presented me with mine. I put it on and we saluted each other. It felt almost more intimate than a hug. Camilla was on hand. And Mummy’s sisters. And Chels. We were back together. Then broke up soon after.”

He added: “We had no choice—yet again. We had all the same old problems, nothing had been solved. Also, Chels wanted to travel, have fun, be young, but I was once again on a path to war. I’d soon be shipping off. If we stayed together, we’d be lucky to see each other a handful of times over the next two years, and that was no kind of relationship. Neither of us was surprised when we found ourselves in the same old emotional cul-de-sac. Goodbye, Chels. Goodbye, Hazza. The day I got my wings, I figured she got hers.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’

Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’
Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?
Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'
Prince Harry won't drop his royal title

Prince Harry won't drop his royal title
Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?

Will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album at Grammys?
Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show

Gina Rodriguez is taking bets on whether her baby will arrive first or her new show
Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame