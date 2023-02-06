Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’



Prince Harry is touching upon the reasons his relationship with Chelsy Davy could not sustain for the long haul.

Writing in his memoir titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex expresses that he always had different expectations from life than Chelsey.

Harry recalls: “May 2010. Happy day. Pa, wearing his blue beret, officially presented me with mine. I put it on and we saluted each other. It felt almost more intimate than a hug. Camilla was on hand. And Mummy’s sisters. And Chels. We were back together. Then broke up soon after.”

He added: “We had no choice—yet again. We had all the same old problems, nothing had been solved. Also, Chels wanted to travel, have fun, be young, but I was once again on a path to war. I’d soon be shipping off. If we stayed together, we’d be lucky to see each other a handful of times over the next two years, and that was no kind of relationship. Neither of us was surprised when we found ourselves in the same old emotional cul-de-sac. Goodbye, Chels. Goodbye, Hazza. The day I got my wings, I figured she got hers.”