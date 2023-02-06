 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Prince Harry says he ‘never’ gave Diana’s ring to Prince William for Kate: ‘Rubbish’

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he was told about Prince William’s engagement to Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex reveals that his elder brother did not discuss his wedding plans with him personally and he only got to know about them when the Palace officially announced it.

He writes in his memoir ‘Spare’: “The Palace announced that Willy was going to marry. November 2010. News to me. All that time together in Lesotho, he’d never mentioned it. The papers published florid stories about the moment I realized Willy and Kate were well matched, the moment I appreciated the depth of their love and thus decided to gift Willy the ring I’d inherited from Mummy, the legendary sapphire, a tender moment between brothers, a bonding moment for all three of us, and absolute rubbish: none of it ever happened.”

He then corrected the notion: “I never gave Willy that ring because it wasn’t mine to give. He already had it. He’d asked for it after Mummy died, and I’d been more than happy to let it go.”

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 in London alongside the Royal Family and close friends.

