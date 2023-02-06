The 65th Grammy awards 2023: Full list of winners

The 65th Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, took place on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The evening was once again hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.

The highlights of the night included the many nominations bagged by Beyoncé followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Banrdi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles.

Many stars took to the stage to perform at the coveted event, which included, Styles, Blige and Carlile, along with Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Here is the full-list of winners from the 65th Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Easy on Me — Adele

Break My Soul — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Woman— Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

abcdefu — Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy on Me — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me — Adele

Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Bam Bam — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

My Universe — Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Rosewood — Bonobo

Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel

I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated — KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Alternative Music Performance

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

Certainty — Big Thief

King — Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO'S GROOVE — Beyoncé

Here With Me — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Over — Lucky Daye

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé

'Round Midnight — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon — Tanks And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas — Doja Cat

pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems

First Class — Jack Harlow

Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar fest. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) — Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

GOD DID — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

GOD DID — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan

In His Arms — Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Live Forever — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osbourne

Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted to Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Doin' This — Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift

If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson

'Til You Can’t — Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Forever — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High and Lonesome — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

Life According to Raechel — Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty – Fantastic Negrito

Stompin' Ground — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter — Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adams

Old Man — Beck

Wild Child — The Black Keys

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Crawl! — IDLES

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Song

Black Summer - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Blackout - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Harmonia's Dream - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Patient Number 9 - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost

We'll Be Back - Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed - Muse

Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout - Turnstile

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile Mc

Lorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

Die to Live - Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Clarity - DOE

One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New - Tye Tribbett

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last - Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Music Video

Easy on Me — Adele (Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers)

Yet to Come — BTS (Yong Seok Choi [Lumpens], video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer)

Woman — Doja Cat (Chlid, video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers)

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers)

As It Was — Harry Styles (Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers)

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift, video director, Saul Germaine, video producer)

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Americana Performance

Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith) — Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

The Message — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Made Up Mind — Bonnie Raitt

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Be Alive (from King Richard) — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter, Taylor Swift

Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King)" (from The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U (from Turning Red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don't Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto - Cast)

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording