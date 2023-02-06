 
Adele fangirls over Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at the 2023 Grammys

Adele was super excited for meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 5th.

The interaction happened due to host Trevor Noah’s intervention. Noah approached Adele’s table and said, “The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson,” Noah, 38, explained during the broadcast as he walked around the A-listers’ tables, per Us Weekly.

He quipped, “I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’”

To Adele's surprise and delight, Johnson himself had walked up behind her seat, and greeted her with a huge smile and a hug.

Adele broke into a grin and stood up to embrace the Ballers alum.

“Adele, meet The Rock, The Rock, meet Adele. First time ever,” Noah said as the crowd applauded.

As the camera panned away, Johnson, 50, could be seen taking a seat next to the 15-time Grammy winner, 34.

During the evening, the Rolling in the Deep singer received seven nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for Easy on Me and Album of the Year for 30. The songstress won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Easy on Me.

