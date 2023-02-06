Viola Davis nabs a Grammy win, officially achieving ‘EGOT’

Viola Davis achieved her EGOT status at the 2023 Grammy Awards after she won with Grammy win in the category of best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just EGOT!” Davis shouted from the stage as she accepted the trophy, using the term for the rare person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honour the 6-year- old Viola, to honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey.”

Specifically, she thanked husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis, calling them “my life, you’re my joy, the best chapter in my book.”

The audiobook category has seen some famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Davis’ first Grammy win was also her first nomination, beating out Jamie Foxx (Act Like You Got Some Sense), Mel Brooks (All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz) and Questlove (Music Is History) for the award.

The actress previously said in the Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, that her decision to write her book, which was released in April, was “exacerbated” by the COVID-19 pandemic but rooted in her “hitting the top” in Hollywood. She said, “The only thing I could think to do was to go back to the beginning of my story because I think that once you tell your story over and over again, you start to hear it, and you start to think, ‘OK, how did I get here?'”

The actress joins only 17 other people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony, completing the EGOT feat.