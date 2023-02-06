 
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' bond with one royal turned frosty

Meghan Markle’s ‘warmest’ bond with one royal turned frosty

Meghan Markle seemingly had a “warmest” relationship with one member of the royal family but the bond turned frosty, noted a body language expert.

During her conversation with Express, Judi James weighed in on the friendly interaction of Meghan with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The expert shared: “Camilla has often been seen looking very friendly with Meghan in public and the relationship did seem to start well, with some prolonged hand-holding during a greeting at Ascot to suggest genuine warmth.”

“And closer analysis of Meghan’s super-friendly body language when she was in group poses with Camilla hints at what might potentially have been the real closest and warmest relationship of the lot.”

“It’s unlikely that the super-loyal Camilla would have had much sympathy or empathy for Meghan once she felt her husband to be under attack with the criticism from Harry and Meghan though,” Judi added.

