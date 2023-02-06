 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Kartik and Kriti goes to Agra for the promotion of film Shehzada
Kartik and Kriti goes to Agra for the promotion of film 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are making tour all across India to promote their upcoming film Shehzada; the duo goes to Agra for promotions.

Kartik shared an adorable picture of him with co-star Kriti revealing their awesome chemistry off-screen. The picture gave a romantic vibe as the duo posed for a picture in front of the iconic monument Taj Mahal while looking at each other with their million dollar smiles.

Aaryan wrote a catchy caption on the picture. He wrote: “Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz.” The photo became an instant hit on the internet.

Film Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan backed by T-series. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Pooja Hedge as the lead actress.

Upcoming Kartik starrer film also features prominent actors of the Bollywood industry namely; Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy.

The movie also marks as the second on-screen collaboration between Aaryan and Sanon after Luka Chuppi.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in thriller film Freddy along with Alaya F.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in film Adipursh alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She further has The Crew in the pipeline opposite Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, reports NDTV.   

More From Showbiz:

Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'
Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6

Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6
R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' audition clip goes viral: Take a look

R Madhavan's '3 Idiots' audition clip goes viral: Take a look
Jackie Shroff officially joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' cast

Jackie Shroff officially joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' cast
Nora Fatehi speaks about her struggles in Bollywood, says 'she was bullied'

Nora Fatehi speaks about her struggles in Bollywood, says 'she was bullied'
Imran Khan makes rare appearance with Lokha Washington: See video

Imran Khan makes rare appearance with Lokha Washington: See video
Shah Rukh Khan once believed 'Pathaan' would never make

Shah Rukh Khan once believed 'Pathaan' would never make
Madhuri Dixit 'hops' onto the latest 'Tum Tum' trend

Madhuri Dixit 'hops' onto the latest 'Tum Tum' trend
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira leave for Jaisalmer

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira leave for Jaisalmer

'Pathaan' marks as Shah Rukh Khan's 12th blockbuster films in Hindi cinema

'Pathaan' marks as Shah Rukh Khan's 12th blockbuster films in Hindi cinema
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' emerges as top grosser in four overseas markets

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' emerges as top grosser in four overseas markets