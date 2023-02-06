 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo's fans are over the moon to witness the singer bagging Grammy for her song About Damn Time.

Giving a much-deserved shout-out to Beyoncé, who made the history of winning the most Grammys ever, Lizzo revealed that she’s always have been a big fan of the singing sensation.

During her award winning speech, she said: “Beyoncé. In the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform! My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I’m good. Where you at Beyoncé? You changed my life. When you sang that gospel medley, you made me feel.”

“I was like: ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music!’ So, thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you, god bless y’all!” Lizzo added.

However, Lizzo admitted that the win was “so unexpected” as she and Adele were “just enjoying themselves” and “rooting for their friends” during the night.”

