Monday Feb 06 2023
Prince Harry says ‘Nazi uniform’ was his fault: ‘Never asked enough questions’

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was not educated enough before he wore the Nazi uniform as a party.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he realized he never asked enough questions about the world to be more aware of the problems.

He pens: “I’d long understood that the photo of me in a Nazi uniform had been the result of various failures—failure of thinking, failure of character. But it had also been a failure of education. Not just school education, but self-education. I hadn’t known enough about the Nazis, hadn’t taught myself enough, hadn’t asked enough questions of teachers and families and survivors. I’d resolved to change that. I couldn’t become the person I hoped to be until I changed that.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.

