Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023
Sofia Richie has began her wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower.
On Sunday, February 5, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram to share pictures from her dream-like bridal shower, thrown by her godmother Shelleylyn Brandler.
The bride-to-be beamed alongside her fiance Elliot Grainge, surrounded by pastel hues and a variety of food.
Richie, 24, was a vision in a white knit halter dress with plunging neckline and open back.
The model kept her hair down and loose around her face and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses to ward off the bright and sunny sky.
The tablescape included a pink cake that read "Sofia & Elliot."
Richie and Grainge got engaged in April 2022.