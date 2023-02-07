Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Juhi Chawla arrives in Jaisalmer with husband Jay Mehta

Versatile actor Juhi Chawla has been spotted arriving Jaisalmer to attend the wedding affair of the most-loved B-town couple; Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

On her arrival at the airport, the media gathered around her to ask her to comment on the biggest wedding of the year. The actress showered blessings and love on the new couple. “I am here to attend the wedding. Badhai hai unko aur hamari blessings hai. Bahut hi sundar Jodi hai Sidharth aur Kiara ki, she stated.”

Juhi reached Jaisalmer with husband Jay Mehta who is reportedly Kiara’s father Jagdeep Advani’s closest friends. The actor arrived at the airport looking glamorous as always. She opted for a black over coat paired with beige pants. She had a check scarf wrapped around her neck. The Bhootnaath actor completed her look with a pair of cool shades.



Other celebrities including; Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many other have already reached the wedding location.

Apart from the celebs, Sid’s parents and his elder brother Harshad Malhotra has also reached Jaisalmer. Previously, the paps spotted him at the airport and asked him to say a few word for the couple and on the wedding, reports IndiaToday.