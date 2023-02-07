 
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Kanye West L.A. home in shambles amid net worth slumps

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Kanye West's Los Angeles home worth $2.2 million turned into ruins as anti-Semitic backlash nosedived his net worth.

According to Daily Mail, drone shots confirmed the dismal state of the property, whose walls started to fall and fences covering the villa also collapsed.

The deteriorating mansion was once the 45-year-old living home. Besides, West also used to base his headquarters for both Donda Academy and Sunday Service on the site.

The Grammy winner house was worn-down with rubbish littered around. The aerial shots also spotted the 4x4 tank and barbeque smoker.

The Stronger rapper left the L.A. home in 2020, and the site is reportedly abandoned since.

Moreover, Ye reportedly lived with his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk on the property after splitting with his kid's mother.

West reportedly purchased the property, which sits on 1.25 acres, in 2018.

The inside of the residence is said to feature a 'stunning floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, huge vaulted open-beam ceilings, and spacious ground-floor master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-style bath'.

There are also 'two detached guest units, [a] four car garage, [a] huge metal workshop or barn, corral, and plenty of space for pool or vineyard'.

