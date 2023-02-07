Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' also features Jimmy Shergill

The most-loved on-screen duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu are once again gearing up for a musical love story named Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

The filming of the musical love story has finally begun. As per the reports, M.M. Keeravani, who composed the Oscar nominated song Natu Natu from RRR, will be making an original soundtrack for the upcoming film.

Auron Mein Dum Kahan Tha will be filmed expansively in Mumbai. The musical love story is set between 2002 to 2023 and also features actor Jimmy Shergill in pivotal role.

The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey backed by his own production house named Friday Filmworks. The film will be presented by NH studios.



This is going to be Neeraj’s sixth directorial film. Previously, he directed some awesome films including; M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, A Wednesday and Special 26.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, Reliance Entertainment, and Panorama Studios’ Kumar Pathak, reports IndianExpress.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn last featured in blockbuster film Drishyam 2.