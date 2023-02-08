BTS' Jungkook increases ARMY concerns on live session

BTS' Jungkook recently surprised fans with his live stream session on Weverse and sparked concern among ARMY.



After the solo releases of RM, Jin, and J-Hope, ARMY are concerned about Jungkook's plans and asked him during a Weverse live session about his plans for music, Koreaboo reported.

BTS's youngest star replied, “Did I prepare an album? No, I’ve not. Everyone’s probably anticipating lots, right? I too am looking forward to my future album but it seems like the other members are doing their solo activities as a form of an extension [of group activities] but I’ve come to an all-stop.”

He further said that “I think I’m comfortable doing nothing. Right now, I’ve been living like a rock.”

ARMY drew larger concern when Jungkook talked about his emotions, and said, “Well, it’s not really that recently I’ve been unambitious or anything. So to say… If I had even a small [schedule] or a little work, I don’t think I would be like this, but I adapt really quickly to situations so if I were to start up working on music again or something, it would become habitual again.”

BTS announced a break from group activities in June 2022, and decided that the band members would be focusing on their individual activities.

