 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' Jungkook increases ARMY concerns on live session

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

BTS Jungkook increases ARMY concerns on live session
BTS' Jungkook increases ARMY concerns on live session

BTS' Jungkook recently surprised fans with his live stream session on Weverse and sparked concern among ARMY.

After the solo releases of RM, Jin, and J-Hope, ARMY are concerned about Jungkook's plans and asked him during a Weverse live session about his plans for music, Koreaboo reported.

BTS's youngest star replied, “Did I prepare an album? No, I’ve not. Everyone’s probably anticipating lots, right? I too am looking forward to my future album but it seems like the other members are doing their solo activities as a form of an extension [of group activities] but I’ve come to an all-stop.”

He further said that “I think I’m comfortable doing nothing. Right now, I’ve been living like a rock.”

ARMY drew larger concern when Jungkook talked about his emotions, and said, “Well, it’s not really that recently I’ve been unambitious or anything. So to say… If I had even a small [schedule] or a little work, I don’t think I would be like this, but I adapt really quickly to situations so if I were to start up working on music again or something, it would become habitual again.”

BTS announced a break from group activities in June 2022, and decided that the band members would be focusing on their individual activities.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation
Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'
'Harry Potter' video game gets bumper sales despite backlash

'Harry Potter' video game gets bumper sales despite backlash
Meghan Trainor explains why she felt she was carrying twins

Meghan Trainor explains why she felt she was carrying twins
Jay-Z predicted Beyoncé would win Album of the Year at 2023 Grammy

Jay-Z predicted Beyoncé would win Album of the Year at 2023 Grammy
Royal Mail unveils first King Charles stamps

Royal Mail unveils first King Charles stamps
‘The Late Late Show’ to officially end after James Corden’s exit

‘The Late Late Show’ to officially end after James Corden’s exit
Christina Applegate brands SAG Awards appearance ‘my last show as an actor’

Christina Applegate brands SAG Awards appearance ‘my last show as an actor’
Lea Michele gets candid about addressing backlash from ‘Glee’ costars

Lea Michele gets candid about addressing backlash from ‘Glee’ costars
Lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots, found and deciphered by codebreakers

Lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots, found and deciphered by codebreakers