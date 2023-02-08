Post Malone says he’s ‘happy’ and healthy’ after fans worry over his weight loss

After Post Malone’s fans expressed their concern over the rapper’s dramatic weight loss, he dispelled claims that he was not doing well.

According to TMZ, the rapper — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — “insists he’s happy and healthy and nothing is amiss.”

Sources close to the Circles musician, 27, told the outlet that his fans need not be alarmed by his dramatic weight loss because “he’s not on drugs or sick.”

In fact, they say he recently gained weight for a movie role but has since been “adhering to a strict diet and working out.”

Moreover, the rapper was performing a 90-minute set while touring since September, which has also contributed to his weight loss.

According to Malone’s father, Rich Post, his son is also doing fine. “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he commented on a fan page’s Instagram post.

After a video surfaced the internet, fans were concerned for the rapper’s well-being, via Page Six.

“Just saw a video of Post Malone in a show. He looks bad. Jerking and looks like he lost weight. I hope he’s ok. That’s my dude,” one person tweeted.

“I’m a bit worried that you lost so much weight.. I’m not used to it. Stay healthy please,” another added.

Other fans defended the new father, saying that he always performs with a lot of emotion and “isn’t doing drugs anymore.”

“post malone isn’t doing hard core drugs anymore, that’s why his music has changed so drastically and he looks so much healthier. he’s singing with passion now if he was stiff then it’s like ???? but how else is he supposed to sing i fall apart?” wrote a fan.

“Seen this dude live 4 times. He performed I fall apart just like this everytime since 2018. Every year some new clip comes out of him performing and everyone accuses of him of doing hard drugs because he puts on a good show or is buzzed on beer that he drinks on stage lmao,” tweeted another.