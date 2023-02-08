Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Filmmaker Ridley Scott wanted to cast Nana Patekar in 'Body of Lies'

One of the most talented actors of the Bollywood entertainment industry; Nana Patekar once refused to do a role in a Hollywood film alongside the Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Filmmaker Anurag Khashyap shared the story and revealed the real reason why Nana turned down the role.

During an interview with Lallantop, Anurag unveiled that director Ridley Scott wanted to cast the Welcome actor in film Body of Lies, but he didn’t take up the role.

“Ridley Scott ka mail aaya. Unko Nana Patekar chahiye they Body of Lies ke liye. Mark Strong ke role ke liye. Toh Nana Patekar ke paas main waapas gaya. Maine kaha Ridley Scott ko Mark ke character ke liye aap chahiye. Unhonein kahaa kya hai, baat ki aur bole yeh terrorist ka role hai main nahin karoonga aur mana kar diya.”

Body of Lies starring; Leonardo, Russell Crowe and Mark Strong the lead roles, was released in 2008.

Previously, Patekar was also offered another international film The Pool. The film won a prize at the Sundance Film Festival, reports News18.

On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen in Zee5 film Tadka that featured Alia Fazal, Shriya Saran and Taapsee Pannu in vital roles.