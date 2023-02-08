 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to welcome baby no. 4 ‘sometime in 2023’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

File Footage

Insiders believe Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘finally feeling ready’ and plan on welcoming the fourth member of their family ‘sometime in 2023’.

These revelations have been brought forward by Marie Claire.

According to their findings, Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen to welcome a fourth child ‘sometime in 2023’ after going ‘back and forth’ for the longest time.

This claim has come shortly after Closer reported that the duo is trying not to put ‘too much pressure’ on themselves for a fourth edition, and are instead opting for a more ‘relaxed approach’ to the entire process.

This claim was made shortly before an expert warned against the possibility of baby no. 4 given Kate Middleton's 'newfound' stage of life.

The expert in question told the outlet, “it's entirely possible” that “she might have a fourth" but its important to take note of the fact that “William and Kate are in their forties now.”

