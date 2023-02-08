 
King Charles to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace

LONDON: King Charles will hold an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Britain's parliament, as well as visit King Charles at his royal residence in London.

Zelensky's trip to Britain will be his second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, and comes at a time when Kyiv is urging the West for more military support.

Britain pledged to expand the training of Ukrainian troops to include fighter jet pilots and marines, with Sunak adding that he wanted to ensure "Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future." (Reuters)

