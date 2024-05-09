 

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana accessory close by at St.Paul’s

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Prince Harry celebrated 10 years of Invictus Games today at St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of Sussex, who wore a navy suit and his military medals for the day, caught fan attention with a special accessory.

Harry was spotted with a green beaded bracelet that he received on a trip to Africa days after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Harry has famously spoke about his trip on media.

In 2021, speaking to Town and Country magazine, Harry explained: "I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

He added: "I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognised, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

