 

Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Prince Harry should be able to see his father King Charles amid ongoing rift, says an expert.

'Writing an opinion for The Mirror, columnist Paul Routledge noted how it is inadequate on part of King Charles to diss Prince Harry while the latter is awaiting to have a meeting.

He said: "I know King Charles has cancer and he’s having serious medical treatment but to my mind that shouldn’t prevent a meeting. In fact, it’s another reason for father and son to get together. When you’re ill, you want to see your loved ones. It makes you feel better."

"And while it’s hard to feel sympathy for Prince Harry’s failings: his runaway from royal responsibility and his surrender to the American media money-moguls, he too has rights. He would benefit from a better relationship with his father, involving more frequent – and totally unpublicised – meetings. The father-son link is a thousand times more important than the portentous claims of being head of state," the expert noted.

This comes as a spokesman for Prince Harry revealed he would not be able to meet King Charles during his ongoing UK visit.

They noted: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme."

"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they revealed.

