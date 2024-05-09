Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed

Gisele Bundchen previously claimed that her new relationship with Joaquim is a whole different experience than Tom Brady marriage

Gisele Bundchen, who was previously married to Tom Brady, is now dating Joaquim Valente.

However, the Brazilian’s model’s romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, raised eyebrows as rumours emerged if Joaquim became the cause of divorce between the NFL player and his former wife.

Spilling the beans on these speculations, an insider told In Touch Weekly, “It all happened so quickly — Tom was out and Joaquim was in — and some wondered if Gisele and Joaquim were involved while she was still married to Tom.”

They also added, “In other words, did Gisele cheat?”

Denying these cheating rumors, in an earlier chat with New York Times, Gisele branded such comments about her new relationship nothing but “a lie.”

In the earlier chat, the beauty mogul also declared, “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful.”

She even claimed about her new boyfriend, who was previously her close friend, “This is the first time I am seeing someone who was a friend of mine first.”

“I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn’t change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, who are the biggest blessings in my life,” she concluded.