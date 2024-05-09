 

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Prince Harry and King Charles would have had arguments about their potential meeting

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Prince Harry's inability to arrange a meeting with King Charles is seemingly a result of various disagreements.

The Duke of Sussex, who was refused an audience with His Majesty due to the latter's 'full programme,' might have caused issues with the presence of Queen Camilla in meeting arrangements.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith reveals: "William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all.

She adds: "We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room which isn't always a popular decision. Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty."

This comes as a spokesman for Prince Harry revealed he would not be able to meet King Charles during his ongoing UK visit.

They noted: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme."

"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they revealed.

More From Entertainment

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's
Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How
Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him

Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him
Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed

Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed
Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub video

Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles

Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles
George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed

George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed
Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK video

Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK
Prince Harry's true feelings to reconnect with Kate Middleton laid bare amid King Charles snub

Prince Harry's true feelings to reconnect with Kate Middleton laid bare amid King Charles snub
Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London

Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London
Royal fans react as King Charles 'extremely disappoints' Prince Harry

Royal fans react as King Charles 'extremely disappoints' Prince Harry
King Charles snubs Prince Harry using Prince William?

King Charles snubs Prince Harry using Prince William?