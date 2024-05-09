Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Prince Harry and King Charles would have had arguments about their potential meeting

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Prince Harry's inability to arrange a meeting with King Charles is seemingly a result of various disagreements.

The Duke of Sussex, who was refused an audience with His Majesty due to the latter's 'full programme,' might have caused issues with the presence of Queen Camilla in meeting arrangements.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith reveals: "William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all.



She adds: "We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room which isn't always a popular decision. Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty."



This comes as a spokesman for Prince Harry revealed he would not be able to meet King Charles during his ongoing UK visit.

They noted: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme."



"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they revealed.

