Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Prince Harry accompanied by Princess Diana’s siblings on big achievement

Prince Harry is being largely supported by Princess Diana’s relatives as he marks a special occasion in his life.



The Duke of Sussex, who celebrated ten years of Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral with a special service today, brought his maternal relative after King Charles refused to meet him.

While His Majesty and Prince William were largely absent at the event, Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer cherished the moment with the Duke.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: "It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities."

The statements also noted that Harry "hopes to see him [Charles] soon.”