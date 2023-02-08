 
Meghan Markle faces legal action over 'defamation and injurious falsehoods'

Samantha Markle is suing her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle for "defamation and injurious falsehoods" following her and Prince Harry's interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In their tell-all chat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their families, royal life and mental health. Samantha claimed, in a filing submitted in March 2022, Harry's wife made "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to a worldwide audience.

Samantha accused Meghan of using "the powerful resources of the Royal Family's public relations operation" to spread "lies worldwide" about Markle's family and described it as a "premediated campaign to destroy their reputation and credibility", according to the legal documents.

It was done "to preserve and promote the false 'rags to royalty' narrative", according to the motion.

Meghan Markle's motion to stop depositions in the case from taking place was dismissed on Tuesday by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell. After a "preliminary peek", the judge says, some of the claims "may be ripe for dismissal".

