King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

Thursday Feb 09 2023
King Charles III welcomed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Britain's new monarch met the Ukraine's President for the first time since ascending to the throne.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the royal family shared picture of the King seen receiving Zelensky at the palace. They captioned: "The King welcomes President @ZelenskyyUa to Buckingham Palace."

Zelenskyy was reported to have said: "In Britain, the King is an air force pilot — and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king."

He added that the United Kingdome "is marching with us to the most important victory of our lifetime. After we win together, any aggressor will know what awaits him if he attacks international order."

Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family have offered words of support for Ukraine amid conflict with Russia.

