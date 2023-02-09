Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen

Thursday Feb 09, 2023
Paul Mescal had crazy-fun on a night out with Normal People co-star India Mullen.
After winning an Oscar nomination for best actor and reportedly landing a role in the upcoming Gladiator flick, Paul Mescal had a fun night of drinking and boozy dance moves.
The actor was also snapped sharing a tender hug with India as they waved goodbye to each other.
As per Daily Mail, Mescal, 28, looked casual with a pair of wide-leg black trousers with a plain oversized T-shirt, and a grey hoodie on top.
The acclaimed actor opted for a pair of black Adidas Gazelle trainers and hung a black backpack over one shoulder while keeping his mobile phone in one hand.
Meanwhile, his co-star, India, wore a light-wash blue jeans with a cropped cami top and matching cardigan.