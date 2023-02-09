 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with Normal People co-star India Mullen

Paul Mescal had crazy-fun on a night out with Normal People co-star India Mullen.

After winning an Oscar nomination for best actor and reportedly landing a role in the upcoming Gladiator flick, Paul Mescal had a fun night of drinking and boozy dance moves.

The actor was also snapped sharing a tender hug with India as they waved goodbye to each other.

As per Daily Mail, Mescal, 28, looked casual with a pair of wide-leg black trousers with a plain oversized T-shirt, and a grey hoodie on top.

The acclaimed actor opted for a pair of black Adidas Gazelle trainers and hung a black backpack over one shoulder while keeping his mobile phone in one hand.

Meanwhile, his co-star, India, wore a light-wash blue jeans with a cropped cami top and matching cardigan.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled

Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled
Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane

Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane
'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes

'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes

Selena Gomez seen with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on their date night

Selena Gomez seen with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on their date night
Meghan Markle faces legal action over 'defamation and injurious falsehoods'

Meghan Markle faces legal action over 'defamation and injurious falsehoods'
New Jeans’ Minji praised for her loving response to rude fan

New Jeans’ Minji praised for her loving response to rude fan
Olivia Hye from Loona breaks silence after losing lawsuit

Olivia Hye from Loona breaks silence after losing lawsuit
Sakura from Le Ssefarim compares Living in Korea vs Japan

Sakura from Le Ssefarim compares Living in Korea vs Japan
Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'

Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'
Prince Harry vs Kate Middleton: Duke shares new video message to tease Princess of Wales

Prince Harry vs Kate Middleton: Duke shares new video message to tease Princess of Wales
Maria Menounos expecting first baby after 10 years

Maria Menounos expecting first baby after 10 years
New Jeans’ Danielle shares her most embarrassing moment

New Jeans’ Danielle shares her most embarrassing moment