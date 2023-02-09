Prince Harry says THIS is his favourite character from ‘Friends’

Prince Harry is touching upon his love for TV show Friends.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, writes that he spent day and night watching the sitcom and personally related to the character of Chandler.

He pens: “Day after day, night after night, I sat around eating takeaway, watching 24. Or Friends. I think I might’ve watched every episode of Friends in 2013. I decided I was a Chandler. My actual friends would comment in passing that I didn’t seem myself. As if I had flu.”

He adds: “Sometimes I’d think, Maybe I’m not myself. Maybe that’s what’s going on here. Maybe this is some kind of metamorphosis. A new self is emerging, and I’m just going to have to be this new person, this frightened person, for the rest of my days. Or maybe this had always been me, and it was only now becoming evident? My psyche, like water, had found its level.”