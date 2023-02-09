 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Andrew Scott joins cast for Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Netflix’s upcoming original movie Back in Action will feature Sherlock actor, Andrew Scott alongside Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.

According to Deadline, Scott will be joining the project alongside his Fleabag co-star Jamie Demetriou, who played Bus Rodent on the acclaimed comedy-drama series. Moreover, McKenna Roberts from Euphoria and Rylan Jackson, of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, will also be seen in the feature film.

The streaming giant’s action-comedy is directed by Seth Gordon, of Horrible Bosses’ fame. The script for the film is written by Brendan O’Brien and executive produced by him along with Datari Turner and Mark McNair.

This movie will mark Diaz’s to return to filming who announced her retirement from Hollywood in 2018.

Foxx, who is also an executive producer on the movie, will reunite with Diaz after working together on 1999’s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before “retiring.”

Details as to the storyline and characters of the movie are kept under wraps for now.

