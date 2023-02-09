 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
King Charles warned family ‘will keep dragging the monarchy down the drain’

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

King Charles has just been warned against counting on Prince Andrew to successfully “scrub clean his tarnished reputation” before the Coronation.

Royal author Rachael Bletchly issued these allegations in her new op-ed for The Mirror.

There, she wrote, “The allegations arose once the writer addressed the incoming attacks by Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre.”

“From a tell-all memoir to pictures with Prince Andrew’s face on them, the author questions whether King Charles’ Coronation can ‘still happen’ in such a climate.”

“How can the King have a glittering Coronation with this mucky business dragging on? Andrew is never going to scrub clean his tarnished reputation.”

Before concluding Ms Bletchly also added, “And unless Charles pulls the plug his brother will keep dragging the monarchy down the drain.”

