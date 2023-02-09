King Charles ‘faces a great dirty stain’ on the Firm

File Footage

King Charles has just been warned about the ‘dirty great stain’ that’s looming over his Coronation.



Royal author Rachael Bletchly issued these allegations in her new op-ed for The Mirror.

There, she wrote, “A new canopy with a transparent top is being made just in case – but then there’s the question of who’s going to carry it…Barons of the Cinque Ports or Knights of the Garter?”

“There’d be no shortage of volunteers as hundreds of peers have been writing in claiming an hereditary right to participate.”

“Then there’s the question of the guest list and what to do about Harry and Meghan. Aaargh! Buckingham Palace must be stress-city as aides ensure nothing can tarnish the golden pomp and pageantry.”

“Yet they seem to be ignoring one dirty great stain on the monarchy that was never properly eradicated and is starting to reappear. Prince Andrew.”

The disgraced Duke of York is so determined to whitewash his reputation that he’s reportedly preparing to “go on the attack” against his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.”