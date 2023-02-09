 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
APP

Solution to all problems lies in general elections: top judge

By
APP

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court of Pakistan website
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court of Pakistan website
  • SC hears Imran Khan's plea challenging NAB law amendments     
  • Khan is not an ordinary citizen, remarks CJP Umar Ata Bandial  
  • “Solution to all problems... is possible through decision of people."

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday remarked that the solution to all problems being faced by the country lay in the general elections.

The CJP made the remarks while hearing former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments to the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

“The solution to all problems in the country is possible through the decision of the people,” the top judge added.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan — counsel for the federal government — argued that the apex court might have a careful consideration of Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He said that if the apex court declared the NAO amendments null and void under Article 184(3), then standards might not be upheld in this regard.

The relevant Article was applicable to only public matters, he added.

At this. the CJP remarked that the facts of the present case were different and that the head of PTI challenged the NAB amendments.

The federal government’s lawyer further said that the PTI first adopted the strategy of quitting the lower house of parliament and questioned why it later decided to return to the National Assembly.

Upon this, the CJP remarked that Khan was not an ordinary citizen. “Even after, he left government, Imran had several supporters.”

The top judge also said that the court did not want to interfere in legislation.

The court did not take a suo motu notice, but an application came forth against the NAB amendments, he added.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday). 

More From Pakistan:

Akhtar Hayat replaces Moazzam Ansari as KP police chief

Akhtar Hayat replaces Moazzam Ansari as KP police chief
Sindh govt decides to promote students without exams

Sindh govt decides to promote students without exams
ISPR terms speculations over army chief's visit to US 'baseless'

ISPR terms speculations over army chief's visit to US 'baseless'
Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi

Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi
Pakistan decides against attending Moscow meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan decides against attending Moscow meeting on Afghanistan
Murder plot allegations: Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition rejected

Murder plot allegations: Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition rejected
Not obligated to give election date, Punjab governor tells LHC

Not obligated to give election date, Punjab governor tells LHC
Yet to receive LHC order, says NA speaker as PTI MNAs plan return to parliament

Yet to receive LHC order, says NA speaker as PTI MNAs plan return to parliament
Senior PML-N leader criticises govt over bloated cabinet

Senior PML-N leader criticises govt over bloated cabinet
India seeks changes to Indus Waters Treaty

India seeks changes to Indus Waters Treaty
No Pakistani casualties in Turkey, Syria earthquake, says FO

No Pakistani casualties in Turkey, Syria earthquake, says FO

Finance ministry asks ECP to defer grant request for polls

Finance ministry asks ECP to defer grant request for polls