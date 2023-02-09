Solution to all problems lies in general elections: top judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court of Pakistan website

SC hears Imran Khan's plea challenging NAB law amendments

Khan is not an ordinary citizen, remarks CJP Umar Ata Bandial

“Solution to all problems... is possible through decision of people."

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday remarked that the solution to all problems being faced by the country lay in the general elections.

The CJP made the remarks while hearing former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments to the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

“The solution to all problems in the country is possible through the decision of the people,” the top judge added.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan — counsel for the federal government — argued that the apex court might have a careful consideration of Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He said that if the apex court declared the NAO amendments null and void under Article 184(3), then standards might not be upheld in this regard.

The relevant Article was applicable to only public matters, he added.

At this. the CJP remarked that the facts of the present case were different and that the head of PTI challenged the NAB amendments.

The federal government’s lawyer further said that the PTI first adopted the strategy of quitting the lower house of parliament and questioned why it later decided to return to the National Assembly.

Upon this, the CJP remarked that Khan was not an ordinary citizen. “Even after, he left government, Imran had several supporters.”

The top judge also said that the court did not want to interfere in legislation.

The court did not take a suo motu notice, but an application came forth against the NAB amendments, he added.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday).