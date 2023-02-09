 
Simone Ashley explains why she hates wearing corset in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley has recently reflected on her “hatred” for corsets while filming Netflix’s Bridgerton.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Simone, who played Kate Sharma in season two, discussed about her dislike of wearing corsets.

“Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you've got a little bump. I hated wearing those corsets filming Bridgerton,” said the actress.

However, Simone expressed her relief as she no longer has to wear a corset during filming the series.

She told media outlet, “They're so beautiful, but I hate them — never again!”

“Luckily, we're allowed to wear bras now instead and that has changed everything for me. I can do a 12-hour day and feel comfortable,” she added.

Earlier, in March 2022, the star revealed to Glamour UK about her pain of wearing the corset.

“I had a lot of pain with the corset. I think I tore my shoulder at one point!” remarked the actress.

She pointed out, “I realised when you wear the corset, you just don't eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is.”

